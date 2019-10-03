IN PICTURES: Here's how much Bridlington businesses raised as part of World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support
Organisations and businesses around Bridlington took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support last week.
An array of cakes, scones, biscuits and other sweet treats were on sale across the town as part of the annual bake sale. The coffee morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Totals for the annual event include £291 raised at Corner Stone Church, £363.72 at Ship Inn Sewerby, £500 at Lloyd Dowson and £333.04 at Bridlington Children’s Centre.
1. Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning
Ruth Hun and Polly Dodgson at Hair by Ruth Salon, Bridlington. PA1939-11