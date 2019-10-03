Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning

IN PICTURES: Here's how much Bridlington businesses raised as part of World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support

Organisations and businesses around Bridlington took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support last week.

An array of cakes, scones, biscuits and other sweet treats were on sale across the town as part of the annual bake sale. The coffee morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Totals for the annual event include £291 raised at Corner Stone Church, £363.72 at Ship Inn Sewerby, £500 at Lloyd Dowson and £333.04 at Bridlington Children’s Centre.

Ruth Hun and Polly Dodgson at Hair by Ruth Salon, Bridlington. PA1939-11

Jess Close with her homemade cake at Lloyd Dowson. PA1939-7a

Judith Downing, Pat Hughes and Pauline Woodcock at Spotlight Theatre. PA1939-10a

Julie Neilam, Sue Rawson, Avril Prchlic, Moira Ketteringham and Mavis Sunderland on the tombola at the Spotlight Theatre. PA1939-10b

