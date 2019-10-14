IN PICTURES: East Riding College's higher education awards held at Priory Church, Bridlington

It is the 15th year the College has held the ceremony at the historic Priory Church of St Mary. Honours were conferred by the University of Hull and the University of Huddersfield to graduates from across the East Riding at the traditional ceremony. The address was given by Dr Jacquie White, Senior Lecturer for the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Hull.

Fern Smith from Bridlington was amongst the graduates, having completed her Pre-Service PGCE teacher training qualification at the College over the last year.

Hornsea-based student Natalie Holmes was named HE Student of the Year

90 graduates and over 300 guests attended the ceremony at the Priory Church of St Mary in Bridlington on Saturday.



