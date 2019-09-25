IN PICTURES: Construction work currently taking place in Bridlington

Work started in July on the £2.5million Bridlington Station Plaza Scheme which will see the creation of a new car park, a new exit road joining up with Hilderthorpe Road and an attractive new pedestrian area in front of the station. See more here. A £3.8mproject is to revitalise the public realm to help attract visitors to the town, started earlier this month. It will include the renewal of paving, street furniture and lighting from the corner of Prince Street/Garrison Street to the area directly in front of East Riding Leisure Bridlington. See more here. As a result of the works the green space on Regent Terrace has been turned into a construction compound. See more here.

