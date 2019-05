Photographer Paul Atkinson was taking photos of the spectators around the start line at Bridlington Spa. See a video of the start of the race here

1. Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Spectators at the start of the Women's Race in Bridlington Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Spectators at the start of the Women's Race in Bridlington jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Spectators at the start of the Women's Race in Bridlington jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Spectators at the start of the Women's Race in Bridlington jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more