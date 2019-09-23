IN PICTURES: Bridlington's first 24 hour Relay for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK
Bridlington has hosted the first Relay for Life event in the town.
Teams, survivors, carers and volunteers came together on Saturday to take part in an overnight Relay For Life, organised by Cancer Research UK, to celebrate their fundraising achievements. The driving force for teams participating was "cancer never sleeps, so neither do we" so teams set up camp and took turns to walk round the track for the 24-hours at Sewerby Hall.