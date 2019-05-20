Leeds Festival, August 2016

IN PICTURES: Biffy Clyro are heading to Scarborough, here they are in action

Rock stars Biffy Clyro are playing Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on June 14.

The Scottish trio are no strangers to Yorkshire stages. Here's a selection of photos from past gigs.

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Burton Constable, near Hull, August 2017

1. Bring on Biffy !

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Burton Constable, near Hull, August 2017
pa
Buy a Photo
Leeds Festival, August 2010

2. Bring on Biffy !

Leeds Festival, August 2010
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
An intimate acoustic gig in Leeds, June 2016

3. Bring on Biffy !

An intimate acoustic gig in Leeds, June 2016
other
Buy a Photo
Leeds Festival, August 2016. Hopefully the Scarborough weather will be better !

4. Bring on Biffy !

Leeds Festival, August 2016. Hopefully the Scarborough weather will be better !
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3