Bridlington Fair

IN PICTURES: All the fun of Bridlington Fair

It’s one of the biggest family events of the year in Bridlington, as young and old enjoy all the fun of the fair.

The Bridlington Fun Fair returned to the Moorfield Road car park, next to the Bridlington Sports and Community from Wednesday October 16 to Sunday October 20. The annual spectacular, which included a host of thrill rides and family attractions, was officially opened by Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council Councillor Pat Smith.

Arrianna Medforth, aged 4. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1942-7a

1. Bridlington Fair

Official Opening of the Bridlington Autum Fair by the Chairman of the East Riding Council, and the mayor of Bridlington. NBFP PA1942-6a

2. Bridlington Fair

Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1942-7g

3. Bridlington Fair

Lola, 2, and Georgia, 5. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1942-7b

4. Bridlington Fair

