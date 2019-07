Each act gave their own Elvis twist with their vocals, outfits and overall performance including Bridlington’s Ian Deakin, known as Shaky. The top three tribute acts were Jared Lee in first place, Andy King in second place and Redent Falzon in third.

1. Elvis tribute at Bridlington Spa Pictures by Paul Atkinson:

2. Elvis tribute at Bridlington Spa Andy King, Kev Wright , Andy Reno, and Bridlingtons Shaky. Pictures by Paul Atkinson:

3. Elvis tribute at Bridlington Spa Bridlington's own Elvis Shaky. Pictures by Paul Atkinson:

4. Elvis tribute at Bridlington Spa Comedian Ricky K. Pictures by Paul Atkinson:

