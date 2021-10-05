IN PICTURES: All our photos from the bomb-threat incident at Scarborough's Grand Hotel

Emergency services attended the area and evacuated the building and erected cordon as a precautionary measure.
Specialist teams conducted thorough checks of the building and surrounding area and found no evidence of any threat to public safety.
The cordon was removed around 4.30pm and staff and guests were allowed to return to the hotel.
The bomb threat was received at 10.15am
The incident response team were among the first to arrive
Roads to the hotel were blocked off
Police cordon on Spa Bridge
