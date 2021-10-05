Police ensured the public were kept away from the building

IN PICTURES: All our photos from the bomb-threat incident at Scarborough's Grand Hotel

At 10.15am on Monday October 4 the Grand Hotel received a telephone call with what has now been proven to be a bomb hoax.

By Louise Perrin
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:26 am

Emergency services attended the area and evacuated the building and erected cordon as a precautionary measure.

Specialist teams conducted thorough checks of the building and surrounding area and found no evidence of any threat to public safety.

The cordon was removed around 4.30pm and staff and guests were allowed to return to the hotel.

1. Bomb threat at Scarborough's Grand Hotel

The bomb threat was received at 10.15am

2. Bomb threat at Scarborough's Grand Hotel

The incident response team were among the first to arrive

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Bomb threat at Scarborough's Grand Hotel

Roads to the hotel were blocked off

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Bomb threat at Scarborough's Grand Hotel

Police cordon on Spa Bridge

Photo: Richard Ponter

