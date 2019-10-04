IN PICTURES: 1920s murder mystery evening raises £2,700 for The Hinge Centre, Bridlington

A 1920s themed fundraiser has raised over £2,500 for a locally run charity based in the heart of Bridlington.

The event was held at the early 18th century Thorpe Hall, near Rudston, and raised £2,787 for the Hinge Centre. Chris West, of West Building Supplies and Hinge chairman, said: "The money will go towards the important core costs of the charity such as insurance, telephones, rent, heating, repairs etc. So it is vital to help us to operate and provide services and aid to the under-privileged and less fortunate in the local community. The Hinge Centre is exceedingly grateful to the kindness and support given by Somerled and Charlotte Macdonald in allowing their home to be exclusively used for this fundraising event." Guests dressed in 1920s attire for the prestigious occasion, in which they acted as detectives to work out who has murdered a wealthy father. Second Sons Theatre Company gave their time free of charge for the charity evening. All the cast were acting graduates of Italia Conti Drama School in London from where they had made the journey. The Hinge provides benefit and welfare support, job club, after-school clubs, holiday clubs, art for health, independent living, community support and re-settlement support.

1920s murder mystery night at Thorpe Hall

1920s murder mystery night at Thorpe Hall Guest got dressed up to fit the 1920's theme.

1920s murder mystery night at Thorpe Hall Guests at the event.

1920s murder mystery night at Thorpe Hall Guest got to quiz the murder suspects.

