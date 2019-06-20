'I love my hair, but I am shaving my head for charity'

She admits her hair is a huge part of her character, but Lara Ackers is prepared to shave it all off to help three charities.

“I have already raised more than £300 and I am donating money to two charities and my hair to a third,” said Lara.

“The money is going to Macmillan Cancer Support, because it is a charity which means a lot to a lot of people, and the Mental Health Foundation, because myself and my friends have been affected by the issue and we need to end the stigma.”

Lara will have her head shaved at Tidal Waves hairdressers in West Street on July 2. Her hair will be given to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young people with cancer.

“My hair is a big part of me. I am constantly changing it, getting a new style or dying it a different colour.

“I have always wanted to shave it off, just on impulse, but have never been brave enough.

“But I am looking forward to it.”

You can donate to Lara at gofundme.com/myheadshave or there are sponsor forms at Tidal Waves and at Flamborough Head Golf Club.