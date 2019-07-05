Hundreds enjoy spectacular event to honour our heroes at Bridlington Armed Forces Day

On one of the hottest days of the year, hundreds of people joined together to honour the efforts of our military heroes in a series of events to mark Armed Forces Day.

Residents and visitors lined the streets of Bridlington to watch the annual Armed Forces Day parade which set off from Station Approach at 11am and continued through the town to Alderson House on South Marine Drive.

Angel Florence Johnson with Mayor Liam Dealtry

Among those involved were sailors from the Defence Maritime Logistics School Raleigh, who were representing the Royal Navy, which has been granted Freedom of Entry by Bridlington Town Council.

A platoon of 24 trainee chefs, stewards, writers and supplychain specialists exercised this privilege by leading the parade.

Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry has thanked everyone who was involved in the day including staff at Bridlington Town Council who “went the extra mile to make the day special”, Royal British Legion Bridlington branch, Alderson House, volunteers from cadet forces and veterans, and organiser Martin Barmby.

“Obviously a big thank you to DMLS Raleigh for coming to accept the Freedom of Entry to the town – it really made the day!,” he added.

Bridlington Armed Forces Day

The sailors who took part in the parade are part-way through their specialist training and for many it was their first public parade.

Commandant of the DMLS, Commander Suzi Nielsen,said: “We are enormously grateful to the town council for bestowing this honour on the Royal Navy.”

While in Bridlington, the sailors also visited the lifeboat station and presented a cheque for £500. The money was raised by donations from customer seating in the Catering Services Realistic Working Environment – a mock-up of a galley and dining room onboard ship.

Bridlington lifeboat station thanked the Royal Navy for their donation and showed the visitors around the station on Saturday.

Crowds lined the streets to watch the Armed Forces Day parade

Eight-year-old Angel Florence Johnson also sang her first solo performance in front of an audience and Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry.

Following the parade, Alderson House hosted its summer fair which included entertainment from local bands and singers, a barbecue, bar, raffle, cake stalls, tombola, cadet displays and militaria displays.

The fifth Tour de Bridlington also took place on Saturday and raised over £10,000.

The weather in the town helped to make the Armed Forces Day celebrations that little bit more special.

Bridlington Armed Forces Day

Mr Dealtry said: “The atmosphere was just fantastic, as a Brid boy born-and-bred and the Bridlington mayor it doesn’t get any better.

“The sun was out, people were clapping and cheering the navy, cadets and veterans through the parade.

“I’m over the moon with the whole day.”

Plans for next year's Bridlington Armed Forces Day are currently being discussed. Further details will be released when finalised.