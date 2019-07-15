Humberside Fire and Rescue Service launch campaign to encourage drivers to ‘make room’

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has launched a campaign to raise awareness to road users of what to do when approached by a fire engine on blue lights

The campaign encourages road users to provide enough room when allowing a fire engine to pass them in the event of an emergency.

Paul Clucas, Group Manager, Service Support said: “In the event of an emergency, it’s really important that road users allow enough space for a fire engine to pass through safely.

“Although road users generally do give way to fire engines, in some occurrences they haven’t provided quite enough room, resulting in bumps to the vehicle.

“It’s hoped that the make room campaign will help road users to understand the amount of room required to allow an engine to pass through.

“The most important message is that if you’re not sure you can safely provide enough space for a fire engine to pass in an emergency, please continue until there is safe space to pull over.”

The campaign forms part of the Safer Roads Humber Share The Road campaign which raises awareness of being considerate to the space required of drivers when passing other road users, such as cyclists.

According to The Highway Code, road users are asked to look and listen for emergency vehicles using flashing blue, red or green lights and sirens or flashing headlights.

Road users should also remain calm if one approaches and to consider the route of such a vehicle and take appropriate action to let it pass, while complying with all traffic signs.

The Highway Code goes on to say that “If necessary, road users should pull to the side of the road and stop, but to try and avoid stopping before the brow of a hill, a bend or narrow section of the road, as well as not endangering the driver, other road users or pedestrians and to avoid mounting the kerb.”

The width of a fire engine is 2.5m wide, which is equivalent to four horses, two rhinos, or an elephant charging with its ears out.