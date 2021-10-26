Humberside Fire and Rescue Service crews attacked nearly 200 times, figures show

Crews from the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were at the centre of 193 incidents. Photo: PA Images

At least 8,600 attacks have been recorded by fire brigades across England since 2010-11 – and more than 500 firefighters have been injured as a result.

Home Office statistics show crews from the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were at the centre of 193 of those incidents, with 26 attacks recorded by the fire service in the year to March.

In light of the figures, police chiefs vowed to use the full force of the law against those who subject emergency workers to “deplorable” attacks.

Since recording began just over a decade ago, three firefighters in this area have been physically injured in attacks.

During that time, crews were subject to 11 incidents of physical abuse, had objects thrown at them on 67 occasions, had verbal abuse directed at them 91 times, experienced five episodes of harassment and dealt with at least 19 other aggressive incidents.

Verbal abuse is the most common type of attack recorded nationally, accounting for 57% of incidents recorded by fire services since 2010-11.