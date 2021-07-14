Hull 4 Heroes to take on the Ex Tigers at Bridlington Town Football Club this Sunday

The match at Queensgate will be played in memory of friends George Ellis and Damon Hakin both formerly of the 1st Batallion Yorkshire Regiment who sadly took their own lives within a month of each other.

A Hull 4 Heroes spokesman said: “Our aim is to raise both vital funds for the work that Hull 4 Heroes do and also more importantly to raise awareness of the struggles faced when leaving the forces and promoting the need to talk. We will be joined on the day by Andy’s Man Club and Bridlington Gold Radio.

“The day starts at 11am with a junior game between Hull United Blacks Under 12s and Burlington Jackdaws with the main match kicking off at 1pm.