How easy is it to pass your driving test in Bridlington?

Motorists were given good news more often than bad news at Bridlington’s driving test centre in 2018.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show that 58% of all learners passed their practical test there between April and December 2018.

That makes if one of the easier towns in the country to get rid of your L-plates, because the average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46%.

Bridlington test centre conducted 1,318 tests over the nine-month period and 768 people passed. 65.7% of men gained their licence, compared to 52.8% of women.

Data from the 2017-18 financial year shows that in Bridlington, 60% of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 10 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn, said: “The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

“We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set. This includes the supervision of live tests.”

The Pavilion, in Birmingham, was the toughest test centre in the country, with only 30% of drivers successfully getting their licences. Inveraray, in Scotland, has the highest pass rate, with 85%.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving.

However, the new test does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers in Bridlington. In November 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 60.7%, only slightly higher than in November 2018, with the new test.