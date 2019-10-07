Hinge Centre hits jackpot with funds bid

Staff from Bridlington’s Hinge Centre on Field Road have announced that the venue has secured a further three years of funding from The National Lottery.

The cash will allow the team to continue and further develop the centre’s work at the heart of the community.

The £296,645 grant was confirmed by The National Lottery from the ‘Community Fund’.

This is a continuation project which will build on and combine the learning from the ‘Chances for Life Project’.

This project is due to end in December.

This new funding aims to strengthen and expand the Hinge’s current community involvement and develop the life chances of people of all ages living in Bridlington and the surrounding area.

This will be achieved by helping them overcome detrimental issues that may be affecting their health and well-being.

The team will celebrate the award at a small, privately funded reception later this month. Then it’s back to work to continue to help and support the Bridlington community for at least three more years.

Chairman Linda Christian said: “The Hinge has been incredibly successful over the last nine years.

“This further three years of funding support from The National Lottery is welcomed by the whole team of staff and Trustees, to be able to further develop the strong links that the centre has developed within the community of Bridlington.

“We are absolutely delighted that we can now tell the public we are able to continue to build on that success, because to secure a third round of National Lottery funding is very unusual and we believe, shows how well respected the centre is, by funding bodies such as The National Lottery.”