Hinge Centre given boost by solicitors

Representatives from the Hinge Centre on Field Road were delighted to collect a cheque for £1,500 from Pinkney Grunwells solicitors in Bridlington.

The Hinge Centre was chosen as the firm’s Charity of the Year.

The money was accrued by staff via a number of different fundraising activities throughout the year.

These included cake sales; an 80-mile tandem ride; a baking competition; Pinkney Grunwells’ 80th birthday ball; selling crocheted bags and a number of additional events.

Centre manager Jo Sanders and Megan Robinson received the cheque from the local team at Pinkney Grunwells.

A spokesman said: “The Hinge Centre continues to help and support numerous vulnerable individuals and families, across Bridlington and on The Havenfield Estate.

“The centre’s reputation has been growing over its 10-year history and many local people now rely on the excellent care and help given by the staff team.

“Demands on the centre also continue to grow as it can positively affect so many aspects of life.

“Homelessness is also something that the centre can help with and signpost to special agency support.

“A food bank regularly distributes much-needed help for those struggling to feed families.

“Donations are always very welcome at the centre.”