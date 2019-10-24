Heritage Open Days success

Destination Old Town (DOT) said it was absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s Heritage Open Days.

More than 200 people visited the exhibition which showcased local groups and displays in the Priory Rooms.

More than 1,000 people took this rare opportunity to see behind the doors of The Toft and Bestworth House.

This enabled locals and visitors to find out more about the groups involved with heritage locally, and many of those exhibiting have gained new members.

Sarah Hutchinson from East Riding Library Services was delighted with the number of visitors and the interest shown in her display.

A spokesman for the event said: “The owners of two privately owned houses in High Street generously opened their houses to the public over the four weekend days, and over 1,000 people took this rare opportunity to see behind the doors of The Toft and Bestworth House.

“Visitors travelled from as far afield as France to discover secrets of the Old Town.

“The Toft also hosted local craftspeople and a display of historic style costumes.”