Here is how you can vote for Bridlington to win Tour de Yorkshire award

Bridlington has made the final four of the Tour de Yorkshire's Best Dressed Host Location competition.

Race organisers Welcome to Yorkshire have been collecting nominations since the start of April and Bridlington is up against Bedale, Doncaster and Selby for the honour of being the start or finish town which made the most effort to look its best when the race arrived.

You can vote at the official Tour de Yorkshire Twitter page @letouryorkshire until midday on Tuesday, June 18.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “The Best Dressed competition is our way of recognising all those people, businesses and community groups along the route that helped make this year’s Tour de Yorkshire one of the most eye-catching, colourful and vibrant

editions yet.

“Seeing the effort people put in to celebrate the race was truly heart-warming and we were overwhelmed by the number of entries received. Like the Land Art competition, it was a really

difficult task compiling the shortlist for each category and now it’s over to you to choose your favourites.”