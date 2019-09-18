Heart Screening Day group’s bags of help

A Bridlington-based community group, Bridlington Heart Screening Day, has received a £2,500 donation thanks to Tesco’s Bags of Help Scheme and the generosity of the town’s shoppers.

The community group was set up in memory of James Moorfoot who sadly died from an undiagnosed heart condition whilst playing football at the age of 28.

Each week in the UK at least 12 young people die from undiagnosed heart conditions which is why Bridlington Heart Screening Day is committed to holding a heart screening day yearly, offering young people aged between 14-35 the chance to be screened for free.

Gail Slater, chair of Bridlington Heart Screening Day, says: “We are truly grateful for the funding from Tesco through the Bags of Help scheme.

“Since setting up the group in memory of our family friend James, we have held three screening days monitoring 300 young people. Of these we detected six young people who needed a further referral to their GP, which may have potentially saved their lives.

“Our screening days are booked up in a matter of days which shows there is a definite need for this service to be available in our town.

“This is why it is vital for us to keep our fundraising going to continue to hold such screening days.”

Next screenings days will be held on 7 and 8 April next year.