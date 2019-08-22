Headlands School celebrates students' "amazing achievment" at GCSE

Headlands School has congratulated their students on an "amazing achievement" on GCSE results day.

73 per cent of the class of 2019 achieved grade 4-9 (equivalent to C and above) in English and maths, a 2 per cent increase on last year.

Finding out results. PIC: Paul Atkinson

The school said: "This result is testament to our “Team Headlands” approach, providing our students with the very best teaching and learning experience, day in, day out and placing our student’s happiness first.

"Over 8 per cent of our students secured at least one grade 9 – which is an amazing achievement – and 51 per cent of our students achieved top grades of 7-9 and 27 per cent achieved a grade 8 or above."

Outstanding student performances were secured by many students including:

1. Finley Copsey: 9’s in English Literature and Chemistry, 8’s in Computer Science, English Language, Geography and Physics and 7’s in Biology and Maths.

Students queue to be given their results. PIC: Paul Atkinson

2. Michael Sayer: 9’s in English Literature, Geography and History, 8 in English Language and 7’s in Maths and Science.

3. Lattia Emms: 9’s in Art and Design, English Language, Religious Studies, Science and 8’s in English Literature and History.

4. Tabitha Askew: 9’s in English Language and Literature, and an 8 in History.

In Religious Studies 100 per cent of students achieved 9-4 grades, as did 81 per cent of students in English literature and 78 per cent in science.

Lattia Enns with her results. PIC: Paul Atkinson

Sport, Engineering and Performing Arts cohorts all achieved 100 per cent 9-4 grades.

The school added: "To say we are thrilled we our student’s outcomes is an understatement."