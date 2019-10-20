Hallowe’en fun during half term break

The October half term holidays will see a full programme of activities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens – including fun and scary surprises during Hallowe’en.

Throughout the holidays, there will be a chance to try out the Hallowe’en Trail in the house and gardens, while there will be a Rusticus Ghosthunting Adventure between 11.30am and 3.30pm.

The crazy professor will be hunting for ghosts, who will be playing all sorts of tricks on him.

A spokesman said: “On Hallowe’en itself, the daytime fun will be in the form of Witch Crafts and Potion Making –a chance to mix potions and decorate Hallowe’en biscuits. The evening will see a Halloween Night Time Spooktacular.”

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk to see the full list of activities.