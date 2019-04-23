Halifax host Guide Dogs Tea Party for Bridlington man who suddenly lost his eyesight

Halifax branch in Bridlington is hosting a Guide Dogs Tea Party in aid of a young man who suddenly lost his eyesight two years ago.

Daniel Swain was diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease, Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, and lost his sight a few days after his 15th birthday.

His mum Josephine contacted the bank to ask them to raise funds for Guide Dogs in the hope that eventually Daniel will go on a waiting list for a guide dog.

The party will be held at the bank in Manor Street between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Wednesday April 24 to Friday April 26.

Event organiser, Ruth Petch, said: “We welcome everyone to join us for some cake, and to help us raise some money for this very worthwhile cause. We have some local businesses supporting us with baking goodies, including Tiffin & Co, For Cooks Cake, Sweet Cheezus Cheesecakes, Gooeytoyooey and Cake My Day.”

Daniel is currently undergoing extensive training with Guide Dogs and learning independent living skills to enable him to try and lead as normal a life as possible.

Josephine said: “After receiving this devastating and life changing news, Daniel has shown courage, strength and sheer determination. Never once has he given up. He secured and achieved excellent GCSE results. He is now studying hard for his A Levels at Scarborough Sixth Form College, and has expressed the wish to go to university.

“What I found truly remarkable was hearing Daniel asking Guide Dogs how he could fund raise for them. As a parent I am incredibly proud and amazed.”