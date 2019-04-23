Groups of people cut off by the tide at Flamborough

Flamborough’s lifeboat was called out twice over the Easter weekend after people were cut off by the incoming tide around the headland.

On Good Friday, six people had been evacuated to safety by coastguards before the crew arrived and on Easter Sunday, a group of six stranded at North Landing managed to get themselves to safety.

The Coastguard Rescue helicopter landed in Bridlington on Sunday to help a man who had sustained a hip injury on North beach.

A landing site was prepared on the beach, but the team said that downwash and spray were causing concern to members of the public, so a decision was taken to land on the clifftops.

The casualty was assessed by a paramedic, given pain relief and taken to the helicopter.