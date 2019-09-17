Gritting teams ready for winter on roads

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s winter teams are busy preparing for snow and ice on the area’s roads.

Keeping more than 800 miles of the East Riding’s roads clear and moving during the winter weather is a massive task and getting ready is a year-round operation.

Over the summer months the council’s salt barns have been restocked with thousands of tonnes of rock salt, and its fleet of 21 gritting lorries all received a full service.

The 60-strong team of gritter drivers will soon be carrying out test runs on the region’s roads.

By mid-October, when the cold weather begins to arrive, the drivers and lorries will be on standby to treat the roads when needed.

Councillor Mike Stathers, the council’s portfolio holder for enhancing communities, said: “The work the winter team carries out at this time of year is essential to prepare them for the challenge of the winter months.

“Last year was a very mild winter, but we must be prepared for the worst, so if we do get persistent snow and ice the team is ready to handle it.”

Winter facts:

○ Average amount of salt spread per winter season: 10,000 tonnes

○ Amount of salt spread per operation: between 120-220 tonnes

○ Number of weather stations supplying information: 10

○ Number of salt bins across the region: More than 1,000

For more information on winter services and how you can prepare for extreme weather conditions, visit the website www.eastriding.gov.uk/winter