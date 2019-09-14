Give exhibition a twirl and enjoy topic of chocolate

A new exhibition that has opened at Sewerby Hall and Gardens is choc-ful of goodies.

The History of Chocolate is a touring exhibition, looking at the history of one of humanity’s guilty pleasures, from the Incas and the Aztecs to the present day, how it’s made, and some of its surprising properties.

The exhibition, which runs until Sunday, Novemer 17, looks at how the Aztecs used chocolate as currency; how different civilisations believed that chocolate was a gift from the gods; and how the cacao tree is believed to have been cultivated as long as 3,000 years ago.

The Industrial Revolution meant that huge quantities of chocolate could be made available to the masses, and in 1848 the first chocolate bar was made. Milk chocolate was born in 1875.

Curator Janice Smith said: “This is a fascinating exhibition for anybody who likes chocolate, and has ever wondered just how it has become such an important part of our lives today.”

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk to find out more details about the exhibition.