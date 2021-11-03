Get into the Christmas spirits created for Bridlington RNLI and support the lifeboat team
Anyone looking for an ideal Christmas present for rum or vodka aficionados may find their prayers answered by the Bridlington RNLI team.
The RNLI will be offering both dark and spiced rums while there is also an Orange Marmalade vodka available.
The spirits, which feature the Bridlington RNLI name and logo, is being supplied by Global Distillery Ltd and developed by master distiller and founder Ed Gibson.
An RNLI spokesman said: “The online sales will be fulfilled by Global Distillery and we are also working with two local licensed businesses as points of sale. We will announce them soon.
“Your purchases will directly contribute to keeping our station operational and continuing our active role of saving lives at sea.
“Rum has a place in maritime history being a favorite amongst seafarers. We thank you for your support and would like to say ‘cheers’.”