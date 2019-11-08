‘Get into the groove’ at Flamborough’s Boxing Day dip

This years theme for the Flamborough Boxing Day dip has been revealed. Image from last years event.

This year’s 1980s theme will encourage people to pull out their disco outfits and put on their dancing shoes to raise money for Flamborough Pre-school.

William Traves, Committee Chairperson at the Pre-school and one of the organisers of the event, said: “The dip will begin at 10.45am, at South Landing with the fun and festivities moving into the village.

“Once in the village, spectators and dippers will be met by the junior and senior Longsword Dancers, this has fast become a Boxing Day tradition in Flamborough.

“The dancers will perform from noon with the grand finale in Dog and Duck Square at 3pm.

“Everyone, as always, is welcome to take part in what is a fantastic family day experience.

“All those that fancy a dip, please collect your sponsorship forms from the Pre-school or The Old Tuck Shop, Flamborough well in advance.

“So ‘pump up the volume’ put your ‘goody two shoes’ on and ‘Let’s Dance’ before ‘Another Boxing Day bites the dust’ – celebrate good times come on!”

Now in its 11th year, the major fundraiser ensures that the Flamborough pre-school can enhance the learning environment and experience for its children during term time.

“Relying on sponsorship isn’t always easy. However, the funds go a long way, with every penny invested back into the children,” William added.

Dressing up for the annual event is not compulsory, like every year, but “guaranteed to be a lot more fun if you ‘pump up the jam’ ‘Relax’ and go ‘footloose’ into Boxing Day celebrations”.

Last year saw more than 50 people head into the water dressed as children’s story book characters including the Three Little Pigs, Tom and Jerry and Where’s Wally.