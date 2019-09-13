New Starters 2019

GALLERY: School photos of the new starters in Bridlington this term

Do you remember your first day at school? These youngsters have experienced their first taste of life in the classroom this week.

Here's 14 pictures of children at Bridlington schools - can you spot your sons, daughters, siblings, family members or friends?

Bempton School. PA1937-3

Hilderthorpe School - Blue Class

Burlington Infants School - Seahorse Class Mornings

Burlington Infants School - Flags Class Afternoons

