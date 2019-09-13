GALLERY: School photos of the new starters in Bridlington this term
Do you remember your first day at school? These youngsters have experienced their first taste of life in the classroom this week.
Here's 14 pictures of children at Bridlington schools - can you spot your sons, daughters, siblings, family members or friends?
1. New Starters 2019
Bempton School. PA1937-3
2. New Starters 2019
Hilderthorpe School - Blue Class
3. New Starters 2019
Burlington Infants School - Seahorse Class Mornings
4. New Starters 2019
Burlington Infants School - Flags Class Afternoons
