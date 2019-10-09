Fundraising page set up to get a homeless man 'with a heart of gold' off the streets of Bridlington

A fundraising page has been set up to help get a homeless man and his dog off the streets of Bridlington.

Daniella Rocka set up the page to help Kyle and his dog Saxon who have been sleeping rough for around six weeks.

She set up the fundraiser for Kyle, who she says "is a lovely man with a heart of gold", after meeting him on the street as she was passing.

On the fundraising page, Daniella said: "Kyle is clean of drugs and has a lovely heart he’s just been held a bad hand at life.

"You might recognise him from being all over the news when he was attacked in his tent by drunken men whist sleeping on the street of Hull.

"Kyle is a lovely man with a heart of gold, we wan to help him get his own accommodation as soon as possible due to winter coming in quick and fast.

"Kyle has bipolar disorder and struggles to get the financial help he needs with no address and he is currently on the streets of Bridlington you may see him about any help would be much appreciated."

Previously Kyle, originally from Hull, has been offered shelters but without his dog Saxon.

Daniella added that he rescued Saxon as he was used as a "bait puppy" and "not left his side since".

The fundraising page has currently raised £250 of the £1,000 target.