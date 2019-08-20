Free family fun event to celebrate Bridlington's seaside heritage

A free event will be taking place in Bridlington to explore the town’s seaside heritage.

The event will be held in Garrison Square, where entertainment will include traditional Punch and Judy shows on August 29 and 30. There will also be short walking tours taking place around Bridlington Quay, starting at 10:30am and finishing at 3:00pm.

Free demonstrations of the Bridlington Townscape Heritage trail on the new ‘What Was Here’ app which can be used discover the local area with historic photographs.

Tania Weston, townscape heritage officer, said: “This will be a fun opportunity to enjoy some traditional seaside entertainment as well as some more modern ways of exploring the area’s history and heritage.”

This event is part of the Bridlington Quay Townscape Heritage Project which is supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Part of the council’s work to regenerate Bridlington town centre, the Townscape Heritage project aims to conserve and repair historic buildings within the Bridlington Quay Conservation Area.

In addition to building repairs, there is a programme of activities for people to learn more about the history and heritage of the area.

For more information please email Tania Weston on tania.weston@eastriding.gov.uk, or ring 01482 391712.