Free artist talk set to be held at Sewerby Hall

Artist Juliette Losq.

Juliette is a British award winning contemporary artist currently based in London, UK.

Her work seeks to explore how we interact with the natural world; experimenting with complexity and scale.

Internationally recognised, her work can be found in leading collections including the Saatchi Collection, All Visual Arts London Collection, Newnham College Cambridge Collection, and Newhall Women’s Art Collection.

Her ‘Umbraculum’ iinstallation is being exhibited at Sewerby Hall.

Juliette’s talk, taking place on Friday, August 20 at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, will take a look at Juliette’s background as an internationally recognised artist, discussing her influences both technical and thematic that run through her work.

The event is free of charge but booking is essential and general admission fees to Sewerby Hall and Gardens apply.

