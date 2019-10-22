Four men and juvenile male arrested for drug supply offences in Bridlington

Five people have been arrested in Bridlington for drug supply offences.

Today officers from the Neighbourhood and Pro-Active Teams executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property on Windsor Crescent, Bridlington.

As a result, four men were arrested for drug supply offences and a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered.

During a separate incident, officers also arrested a juvenile male for drug supply offences on Matson Road, Bridlington and drugs recovered.

PC Kevin Jones said: "Today has sent a strong message out to our community that we will proactively target those individuals who are concerned in the supply of drugs around Bridlington.

"We understand the impact drugs have on the community from Anti-Social Behaviour to criminal activity and therefore the Neighbourhood Team would like to reassure the community that days like today show we will not tolerate such activity."