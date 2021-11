Thomas Flynn sent in this excellent photograph of a wave crashing against the harbour pier during Storm Arwen.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Aled Jones focuses on the snow-covered beach for this wonderful winter shot.

Santa is framed by Carol Jackson as he attended the switch-on event in Bridlington.

Thomas Flynn took this image of the storm-damaged Christmas tree.

Carol Jackson took this photo at Bridlington’s switch-on event.

Jane Meredith sent in this photograph of the Old Town tree.

Michael Hunt frames this superb Carnaby sunset.

Paul Morrison uses the breakers on the beach to create this great photograph.