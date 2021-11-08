Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

Alison Cain sent in this fantastic image of a surnise above Bridlington Harbour with the Gansey Girl in the foreground.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Paul Morrison uses the Yorkshire Belle pleasure cruiser to good effect for this photo.

Gary Sollitt captures the sun’s rays breaking through the clouds with Bridlington and the wind turbines in the distance.

Carol Jackson snapped this image of the cliffs at Flamborough.

Aled Jones focuses on the Gansey Girl in the winter sun.

This image, by Alan Flynn, was taken at the Bridlington Kite Festival.

This study of a duck was sent in by Aled Jones.

David Jenkinson frames this popular avenue of trees tinged with Autumnal colours.