This excellent photograph of Thornwick Bay was snapped by Alan Flynn.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

John Hemsworth sent in this image of the sweep of white cliffed coastline, showing its natural beauty.

Paul Morrison’s photograph focuses on Bridlington’s south beach area and beyond.

Shelagh E Wallace focuses on gorse bushes for this photograph.

This unusual Bridlington scene was sent in by Paul Morrison.

Aled Jones frames High Street for this great image.

The slipway on Bridlington’s south side, taken by Aled Jones.

Carol Jackson captures a fishing boat returning to Bridlington Harbour.