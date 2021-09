Aled Jones sent in this photo of the pirate at Bridlington Harbour.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Jason King frames this impressive sweep of coastline on a beautiful summer’s day.

Paul Morrison concentrates on Bridlington’s South Beach area for this excellent photograph.

This great image of a sailing coble was taken by Alan Flynn.

Shelagh E Wallace focuses on the North Beach for this picture.

Pickle the penguin is put in the picture by Aled Jones.

Flamborough Lighthouse is captured by Julie Taylor.

Carol Jackson snapped this scene at Flamborough’s North Landing.