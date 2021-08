James Riley took the impressive image of a swathes of poppies on the clifftops.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

This scene of the coastline and Bridlington from Sewerby was sent in by Aled Jones.

Carol Jackson snaps Flamborough North Landing for this photograph.

Glyn Machen sent in this photograph of Bridlington Priory.

Aled Jones focuses on the harbour in the morning light.

Aled Jones framed this image of a pygmy goat at Sewerby Hall.

Shelagh E Wallace uses the Sewerby Cricket pavilion to good effect.

Paul Morrison framed this idyllic scene at Woldgate.