Flamborough Village Hall party celebrates Peter’s 90th birthday

A special event has taken place at Flamborough Village Hall to celebrate a landmark birthday.

Peter Davis was born 90 years ago in London and celebrated his 90th birthday amongst family and friends on Saturday, July 20 at the village hall.

Peter met Joan (his late wife) when he was in the military and she was a military policewoman.

They were married on April Fool’s Day in 1950 and stayed together until six years ago when Joan passed away.

He has two daughters and one son, nine grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren.

Peter became a cinema manager within The Rank Organisation during which time he met quite a few famous people.

After 21 years he left the organisation and came to live in Flamborough.

For 12 years he was supermarket manager at Primrose Valley – and that was 42 years ago.

Peter has been involved in many organisations in the village and is a well known character and continues to play the organ in the Methodist Chapel.

His latest venture is supporting the newly founded Man in a Shed in Bridlington.

The singer and entertainment was provided by Cherie Lawrence who had the audience enthralled with her melodies of 40s/50s/60s songs.

