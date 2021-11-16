Flamborough RNLI benefactor takes crew and officials for a meal while visiting the station
A major Flamborough Lifeboat benefactor has paid a visit to the station.
Bill Wraith, who donated the funds to purchase Atlantic 85 B-820, visited the station last week and took several members of crew and station officials to dinner.
In 2007, Flamborough RNLI acquired their current lifeboat Atlantic 85, B-820, Elizabeth Jane Palmer.
The lifeboat was funded by Bill Wraith, who donated the total cost of the new lifeboat which was named in memory of his daughter Elizabeth Jane Palmer.
Last Thursday evening Mr Wraith took several members of volunteer crew and other station officials out to dinner at the North Star Hotel in Flamborough.
He thanked everyone for the work they have done over the years providing an excellent service.
On Friday morning, Mr Wraith visited Flamborough Lifeboat Station where he was given a tour of the station and presented with a framed photograph of the lifeboat in action.
Lifeboat operations manager David Freeman said: “It was nice to meet Bill again.
“It was such a kind gesture to invite crew to dinner and was much appreciated by everyone at the station.”