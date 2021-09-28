Flamborough Lifeboat blessed at special service as three causes are presented with cheques

Father Tony Wilson presented cheques to Flamborough RNLI, Flamborough Pre School and Yorkshire Air Ambulance following a special service and blessing of the Flamborough Lifeboat. Photo courtesy of Flamborough RNLI.
The service was a way of saying ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers at Flamborough RNLI for continuing to provide a service during the Covid-19 restrictions.
Father Wilson also presented three cheques from money raised at Selby Church Pig Roast – £390 went to Flamborough RNLI, £340 was presented to Flamborough Pre School and Yorkshire Air Ambulance received £340.
A Flamborough Lifeboat spokesman said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the congregation of Selby church and all who donated.”
The Flamborough Lifeboat team has launched a JustGiving campaign to raise £500,
The crowdfunding drive has already accrued £330 thanks to the backing of 15 supporters.
Visit tinyurl.com/bxjwtm2s if you would like to boost this campaign.
