Flamborough Fire Festival refused permission to use the village green by the parish council

Flamborough Parish Council has confirmed it will not grant permission to the popular Flamborough Fire Festival to use the village green this year. Photo: James Hardisty

The decision was taken after the council received complaints and petitions from residents about the event.

Residents said that the festival caused problems with access and parking, used loud fireworks, while also raising issues about the time and date of the event.

The parish council members said that they were aware that this was a festival that raised funds for local charities and that they would be willing to work with the organisers on other events throughout the year.

A statement from Flamborough Parish Council said: “Following representations and petitions from residents of Flamborough objecting to the fire festival, the parish council has decided not to grant permission for use of the village green for the event.

“In previous years the festival has attracted thousands of visitors to the village.

“Residents have complained about the influx of people which causes problems with access and parking, the loud fireworks and about the time and date of the event.