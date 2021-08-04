Flamborough Allotments and Gardens Association’s 80th annual show will be held later this month

Flamborough Allotments and Gardens Association is set to host its 80th annual show in the village hall, Flamborough, later this month.

Flamborough Allotments and Gardens Association is set to host its 80th annual show in the village hall, Flamborough, later this month.

The popular event will take place on Saturday, August 21, commencing at 1pm.

A spokesman said: “There will be a raffle, cakes and vegetables will be on sale. There’s also refreshments available to visitors along with a tombola stall.

“Entry fee is 50p per adult (children free).