First appearance of zoo's new arrival - a pygmy goat - your chance to name it

Staff at Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ zoo are celebrating the arrival of a baby pygmy goat, which has today made its first public appearance.

Both mother and the male kid are doing well and have returned to the paddock after time in the isolation room.

The zoo has now launched a competition for members of the public to suggest a name for the new arrival. The winner will have the privilege of naming the pygmy goat and will be awarded a Gold adoption package.

Entries should include the suggested name, and a reason why the name should be chosen.

The African pygmy goat is a breed of miniature domestic goat. It is quite a hardy animal, and can adapt to virtually all climates.

It was developed from the West African dwarf goat, found most commonly in the Cameroon Valley.

They were taken to Europe primarily by the British during the colonial era. A few hundred were later exported to the United States from Europe in the 1950s for use in zoos and for their milk as well as to be used in lab research.

They were eventually acquired by private breeders and quickly gained popularity as pets and as exhibition animals because of their small size, good-natured personalities, friendliness and hardy constitution. Pygmy goats are the most common breed of goat kept as pets.

Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome this new arrival to the zoo, and look forward to receiving lots of entries for our naming competition. We always get a great response to new additions to the zoo, and I am sure this pygmy goat will be no exception!”

Entry forms to name the pygmy goat are available from the Welcome Centre. The closing date for entries in Sunday, 14 July, 2019.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, including the zoo, are open seven days a week – the zoo is open from 9.30am–5pm. For full details of the zoo, the house, the gardens, the Clock Tower Café, events and opening hours and admission prices, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk and save ten per cent on admission by booking in advance.