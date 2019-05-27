Fire in a toilet and a man stuck in a zimmer frame - Bank Holiday 999 calls in Bridlington

A fire in a portable toilet spread to a nearby garage, leading to thick black smoke which could be seen on the seafront on the south side of Bridlington on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to South Cliff just before 8pm because the fire in the loo, which broke out under a car port, had affected the windows of a neighbouring property.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were needed to tackle the blaze, before the incident was left in the hands of the police.

Other incidents for the emergency services on the Bank Holiday weekend included helping an elderly man trapped in a zimmer frame in Marshall Avenue, and helping paramedics to move a man who had head and shoulder injuries from a building in Scarborough Road to a waiting ambulance.