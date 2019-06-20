Find out which of our local attractions is up for two Yorkshire tourism awards

The shortlist for the 2019 White Rose Awards has been revealed with more than 100 finalists in the running to win one of the trophies.

This year’s ceremony in Leeds in November will be the biggest and best event to date with more awards up for grabs than ever before and a number of brand-new categories.

The Bridlington area's hopes rest with the RSPB centre at Bempton Cliffs, which has been shortlisted in two categories.

It is a finalist in the new Award for Accessible and Inclusive Tourism - up against YORTOURS, The Deep, Yorkshire Event Centre, Cottage in the Dales, The JORVIK Group, Hull Truck Theatre and Leeds Playhouse.

The reserve is also hoping to be named Large Attraction of the Year, ahead of Castle Howard, York Maze, Xscape Yorkshire,Yorkshire Sculpture Park, North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Wensleydale Creamery and JORVIK Viking Centre.