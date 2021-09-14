Find out about fostering and how you can make a difference at Driffield event

Experts from East Riding’s fostering service, including social workers, foster carers and children who are looked after will be at the event.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a foster family is invited to go along to an information event at Driffield Rugby Club on Tuesday, September 211, starting at 7pm, with refreshments available from 6.30pm.

Experts from East Riding’s fostering service, including social workers, foster carers and children who are looked after will be at the event.

It is a chance for potential foster carers to find out everything they need to know, including an opportunity to chat to those who are already fostering, and gain first-hand insights into the role.

There will also be information about the excellent support package available to East Riding foster carers.

This includes free membership to the gym and classes at East Riding leisure centres for all members of the household, high quality training and access to qualifications, a generous allowance and annual loyalty payment, practical, social and emotional support and regular free events exclusively for the council’s foster carers.

Some of the foster carers look after babies, children and young people on a long-term basis, while others provide short-term, emergency and respite care. They understand that every child is different and are committed to supporting the children and young people they care for to achieve their potential.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children and young people’s education, health and wellbeing at the council, said: “Foster carers must be able to offer the time, commitment, space and skills to care for children separated from their own families.

“There are some key qualities that we look for, such as being a great listener, having a good sense of humour, being optimistic, having your feet firmly on the ground and having resilience.

“The event in Driffield is designed to give people who are interested in fostering a chance to meet people who are already involved and to find out if becoming a foster carer is for them.

“This could be the beginning of a journey that can have great rewards for everyone involved and can change lives forever.

“I encourage anyone who is thinking about fostering, or is simply interested to find out more, to visit the event and see if it’s for you - with no pressure to commit to anything.”

The council’s foster carers can make a real difference to the life of a child, providing them with stability, support and a safe and loving environment, where they can thrive and enjoy childhood.

Foster carers don’t need formal qualifications, they don’t need to live in the East Riding, to own their own home or have children of their own. They do need a spare room and the commitment to meet the needs of a child who needs help, care and support at a difficult time in their life.