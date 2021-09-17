Final Skyball Beach Volleyball Club event of the summer held at Bridlington tomorrow

Competitors are to take to the sand at Bridlington for one last time this summer as the Skyball Beach Volleyball Club holds a UKBT four-star event on Saturday.Competitors are to take to the sand at Bridlington for one last time this summer as the Skyball Beach Volleyball Club holds a UKBT four-star event on Saturday.

The Yorkshire Open, which has attracted top players from around the country, rounds off a busy return to play as covid restrictions have been relaxed.

A recent highlight of the Bridlington/ York-based beach club’s season was the Skyball and Active Coast Beach Volleyball Camp.

“We had 20-30 children that attended the camp every day, said club coach Marzena Makowska.

"It was the first time we have had so many children that wanted to play with us, that they were in majority and we loved it."

“It was the first time we have had so many children that wanted to play with us, that they were in majority and we loved it.”

Camp organiser and coach Piotr Makowski said that he had been impressed by the attitude of the juniors, aged from eight-12 years old.

“The juniors presented a fantastic and professional approach to the training,” he said.

“They listened well and tried to execute all training points to their best.

“I felt amazed by seeing how much they supported each other and improved throughout the camp.”

“This was our biggest and best junior competition we have hosted so far,” added Piotr.

Mum Leah Linehan, from Cardiff, brought her three boys along to Bridlington after meeting Piotr and wife Marzena in Cardiff.

“Their enthusiasm for beach volleyball and getting kids involved is infectious,” said the mum.

“The camp was brilliant with fantastic coaches who were very engaging and kept everyone busy.

“My boys all came away having learned loads, made new friends and with very tired legs.”

“The week was topped off by a competition including everyone from beginners to nationally ranked kids.

“We’ll definitely be back next year.”

Saturday’s UKBT four-star action starts at 9am on Bridlington’s South Beach and is expected to run until late afternoon.