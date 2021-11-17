Joe and Courtney delivering the toys to the Rainbow Centre with the help of Santa and Scarborough Lions in 2020

Joe and Courtney Maw, who live in Cumbria but are from Scarborough, created a well-supported TikTok campaign to collect gifts for the children of Scarborough.

A 24-hour livestream in October produced an incredible response, with donations including a hoverboard, a bike, two swing sets and a see-saw alongside stocking fillers and other presents.

The couple are now planning to host a final 12-hour live-stream on Saturday November 20, starting at 11am.

Joe and Courtney with some of the toys they collected in 2020

Courtney said the couple have been amazed by the support they have received: “Cumbria company Solway Logistics have offered to take everything over for free and are paying for the driver as well.”

Joe said: “We’re trying to make sure kids who wouldn’t normally get presents get presents.

“If anybody wants to get involved, they can do so by checking out our TikTok and Instagram pages Its_JoeandCourtney.”

You can find the wishlist online at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3OX0YDNU1FP25.